Strauss develops degree Course for sustainability and innovation in Bangladesh

German workwear specialist Strauss has created a new educational course for sustainability and textile innovation in Bangladesh.

Strauss announced on Thursday that, from June, 60 students a year will be able to study for a bachelor’s degree in ‘Textile Engineering – Sustainability and Textile Innovation’ at the Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST) in Dhaka. The students will learn and conduct research in the areas of social responsibility, environmental protection and technical innovation in the textile sector.

Since 2020, the study modules have been developed and teaching staff recruited. Even before the official launch in the summer, 500 AUST students had the opportunity to take and complete individual modules.

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the Institute for Integrated Management of Material Fluxes and of Resources of the United Nations University, the Technische Universität Dresden and AUST have supported Strauss in the project.

Strauss is establishing a chair for sustainability and textile innovation in Bangladesh. Credits: Strauss

Strauss commits to education and development

The company has been committed to education and development at the production sites for years, where Strauss manufactures technical workwear with long-term production partners, according to the statement. Last year, the Don Bosco Strauss School was opened in northern Bangladesh, which includes a nursery, a primary and secondary school and a high school for a total of 1,000 children.

“As a company – but also as a family – we have had a strong connection to the country for 19 years. We believe that we can make a difference on the ground with our actions,” said chief executive officer (CEO) Steffen Strauss. “We are convinced that the most sustainable type of social and environmental commitment can be made in the field of education, because nothing has a more lasting effect than education. The country and its people benefit from this for generations to come.”