Street style: The most breathtaking dresses of Haute Couture Week

Haute couture took centre stage in Paris this week, as fashion houses including Balenciaga, Schiaparelli, Thom Browne and Chanel showcased elaborate gowns and pieces created with intricate handwork. Yet, it wasn’t just on the catwalks of the French capital that stunning dresses were spotted - attendees also turned out in force.

Here are some of the best looks captured on camera.

Statement trains

Floor-sweeping trains - whether extra long or dramatically puffed out - were a key feature and a favourite among haute couture fans. Often in block colours ranging from lime green to classic black, the gowns exuded a sense of lightness despite their volume, thanks to the use of floaty fabrics.

Street style at Haute Couture Week FW24 Photo: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Wearable art

For those wanting to make an even more extravagant statement, elements such as draping, pleating and the clever use of layers and shapes - with or without a train - transformed looks into wearable works of art.

Street style at Haute Couture Week FW24 Photo: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Alternative pieces

Those striving to stand out from the crowd of trains and drapes, unconventional pieces that broke the norms of traditional haute couture were also spotted, offering a unique take on elegance. Inspiration was drawn from everything from everyday objects to abstract ideas.

Street style at Haute Couture Week FW24 Photo: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

