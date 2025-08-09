Street style trends from Copenhagen Fashion Week

This week, Copenhagen Fashion Week took place, once again demonstrating why it is considered a melting pot for creative pioneers. Attendees opted for playful patterns, leaving behind familiar clichés, and combined accessories that balanced nostalgia with urban ease. A willingness to experiment with layering created surprising silhouettes, while striking details such as eye-catching collars gave the looks a distinctive touch.

An overview of Copenhagen's best street style trends.

101 Dalmatians

As if straight from the fashion universe of 101 Dalmatians, polka dots were one of the most striking patterns seen on the streets of Copenhagen Fashion Week. Inspired by the classic black and white look, the dot pattern here finally freed itself from childish associations and Cruella de Vil drama. It presented itself as stylistically mature and creative.

Polka dots in Copenhagen Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight (left); Copenhagen Fashion Week

Whether as a transparent skirt with a fine dot pattern over a simple slip dress, on a chocolate brown satin skirt combined with an oversized blazer, or as a large-format print on a cream two-piece suit, the dot pattern was used in a variety of ways in Copenhagen. The looks were complemented by accessories such as bandanas, crochet hats, retro sunglasses and structured leather bags.

Bandanas

While the dots brought playful lightness to the outfits, bandanas lent the looks a touch of boho romance, a hint of pirate flair and a dash of big-city poetry. For SS26, scarves in Copenhagen became a style-defining accessory, sometimes interpreted nostalgically, sometimes with a modern twist.

Bandanas in Copenhagen Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Paired with silk tops, playful blouses or simple knitwear, they not only protected from the sun but also rounded off every outfit, whether minimalist or maximalist, with finesse. Models with vintage prints, graphic patterns or delicate lace were particularly effective.

Layering

Copenhagen Fashion Week once again proved to be experimental in the styling of silhouettes, especially when layering skirts. Layers became a fashion statement. Skirts over trousers, tulle over denim, mini over maxi, all with surprising ease. The looks played with volume, transparency and structure, opening up new ways to completely rethink classic garments.

Layers in Copenhagen Credits: Copenhagen Fashion Week

Whether a ruffled tulle skirt over jeans, a striped silk skirt over raw denim or an embroidered lace skirt over airy cotton layers, layering became an art form.

Statement collars

While many looks at Copenhagen Fashion Week focused on flowing fabrics and summery lightness, some ensembles stood out with a deliberate break. Jackets with striking stand-up collars, known as funnel necks, became the dominant element. Instead of being understood as mere weather protection, the high collars moved to the centre of styling and played a decisive role in defining the silhouettes.

Funnel necks in Copenhagen Credits: Copenhagen Fashion Week

Whether interpreted in a sporty way in a cream-coloured anorak with a ruffled collar, which appeared almost sculptural in combination with a patterned layered skirt, or in dark, structured denim with a bulky stand-up collar and cropped cut, the jacket became a statement piece thanks to its collar. Even in oversized models with minimalist colouring, the raised collars played a central role and echoed the penchant for dots for SS26.

Babies on board

Without a doubt, the most valuable accessory of the season in Copenhagen was neither an expensive designer bag nor flashy sunglasses. Rather, it was something that cannot be bought: a mother's love, and at the same time, impressive proof that women really can do it all.

Babies on board in Copenhagen Credits: Copenhagen Fashion Week

While one of the designers of the duo behind the Rave Review brand skilfully balanced a baby on her hip during the final applause of their SS26 show, mothers on the streets of Copenhagen demonstrated how to integrate their offspring into their outfits with casual style – a contemporary interpretation of "mama chic".