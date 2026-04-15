Streetwear brand Hoodrich to launch footwear in the US

British streetwear brand Hoodrich, founded by Jay Williams from his bedroom in Birmingham, is launching its inaugural footwear collection in the US exclusively with JD Sports, in partnership with the Eastman Group, a global footwear and apparel licensing company.

Hoodrich, which became part of the Iconix International group in November 2023, has been accelerating its global expansion strategy, and its US footwear launch marks a key milestone in its next phase of growth.

The streetwear brand’s founder, Williams, worked closely with Eastman’s design team to ensure that the footwear line stayed true to the brand’s roots, while drawing on inspiration from London, Los Angeles, Miami, and New York City “to reflect the mindset of today’s consumer,” as well as a differentiated offering for the US market.

“Hoodrich entering the footwear market is a natural next step for the brand, and an exciting opportunity for continued global growth,” said Williams in a statement.

The debut footwear collection for men has been engineered to “stand apart in a crowded marketplace,” and features sneakers and sandals designed to complement Hoodrich apparel. At the centre of the collection is the Recon, a bold, chunky cupsole sneaker, which retails at an accessible 100 US dollar price point and is available in three colourways. The sneakers sit alongside two city-inspired sandal styles.

The brand is launching with a menswear offering, and adds that a women’s collection “is expected to follow”.

Bob Galvin, chief executive of Iconix International, added: “Expanding Hoodrich into footwear is a strategic evolution of the brand and a direct response to what our customers have been asking for.

“This launch allows us to meet that demand while delivering product that stays true to Hoodrich’s DNA, authentic, elevated, and rooted in culture.”

Williams founded Hoodrich in 2014, built it around the mantra “From Nothing to Something,” as he started the brand with just 200 pounds and sold T-shirts from the boot of a car. Now it is one of the fastest-growing streetwear brands, distributed in nearly 1,000 retail locations across 24 countries, and has partnerships with JD Sports and Footasylum.