Strongbow Dark Fruit launches a fashion collection

Alcohol brand Strongbow Dark Fruit has launched its own fashion line, featuring customisable hoodies, sweatshirts and T-shirts that can have slogans such as ‘Dark Fruit You Beaut’ emblazoned on them.

No, this isn’t a joke or a very late April fool, Strongbow Dark Fruit really has launched a fashion range, a streetwear-inspired collection that has been designed to colour match the distinctive purple hues found in a pint of Strongbow Dark Fruit.

Strongbow’s foray into the fashion scene coincided with London Fashion Week and fans of the cider drink will be able to wear their Strongbow fandom on their hoodies, T-shirts and sweaters.

As a designer label by the people, the customisable collection allows fans to emblazoned their designs with with sayings such as ‘Did someone say Dark Fruit?’, ‘There’s only one Dark Fruit’, ‘Mine’s a Dark Fruit’, and ‘You Can’t Spell Dark Fruit Without U and I”.

The brand also announced a face of the new berry-themed label, Liam Payne, not the One Direction singer, no “the regular 30-year old man from Orpington in Kent, a Strongbow Dark Fruit fan who works as a Motor Sport Engineer,” explained the cider brand, as its fashion range is for “real people, after all”.

Commenting on his modelling gig, Payne, said: “I love enjoying a Strongbow Dark Fruit with my mates so when Strongbow asked me if I’d like to wear my favourite cider in the form of a Dark Fruit fashion line how could I say no? Being involved in the fashion shoot for the range was a right laugh, and if I do say so myself, I think I took to modelling quite naturally, giving the other Liam Payne a run for his money. I am the original after all as I was born first! Maybe I need to think about a career change…!?”

Strongbow’s streetwear collection costs 17 pounds for a T-shirt, 24 pounds for a sweatshirt and 30 pounds for a hoodie.

Images: courtesy of Strongbow Dark Fruit