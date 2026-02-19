Student-led fashion show at University of Calgary Raises Eating Disorder awareness

A student-organised fashion show at the University of Calgary has brought attention to eating disorder awareness and the importance of creating visible, supportive spaces on campus. The event, which took place in early February, featured student models and designers showcasing looks that symbolised personal journeys and community solidarity.

The initiative was led by students from the Women’s Resource Centre and the Fashion Studies programme, with support from campus partners, according to an article on the University's website. Organisers said the show aimed to challenge conventional beauty norms, promote body positivity, and encourage dialogue about mental health and eating disorders among the university community.

Participants incorporated symbolic elements into their designs and runway presentation to reflect themes of resilience, self-acceptance and understanding. Organisers also shared resource information and invited audience members to engage in conversations about support services available on campus.

The event forms part of the University of Calgary’s broader commitment to student wellness, inclusivity and mental health awareness, with organisers noting the role of creative expression in fostering connection and opening conversations about sensitive topics.