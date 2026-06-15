Study highlights role of education and SMEs in tackling fashion waste

A new academic review published in Frontiers in Sustainable Resource Management argues that transforming fashion and textile waste into valuable resources will require closer collaboration between education, communities, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Authored by researchers from the United Nations University’s Institute for the Advanced Study of Sustainability in Tokyo, the study examines how circular economy principles can be advanced through sustainability education, community-led initiatives, and business innovation. The authors contend that technical recycling solutions alone are insufficient to address the fashion industry's environmental challenges, which include significant waste generation, greenhouse gas emissions, water pollution, and microplastic contamination.

The review highlights Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) as a key driver of change, helping learners develop the knowledge, values, and practical skills needed to support circular fashion systems. The researchers point to examples where hands-on learning, upcycling projects, and real-world problem-solving activities have encouraged more sustainable behaviours among students and consumers.

Community initiatives are also identified as important platforms for circularity. Examples cited in the study include school uniform reuse programmes in Australia and clothing swap events in the UK, which have helped reduce textile waste while encouraging long-term changes in consumer behaviour.

For educators, the study underscores the growing importance of embedding circular economy concepts into fashion and textile curricula. The authors suggest that combining classroom learning with community engagement and industry collaboration can help prepare students for emerging sustainability challenges and opportunities within the sector.

The review also notes that SMEs play a critical role in implementing circular practices, although many face barriers including limited financial resources, technology access, and infrastructure support. Greater collaboration between educational institutions, businesses, and local communities is identified as a potential pathway for accelerating industry-wide change.

Published on 7 May 2026, the study calls for further research into integrated approaches that connect education, community action, and business innovation, particularly in underrepresented regions such as Africa and Latin America. According to the authors, such collaboration could help advance a more circular and resource-efficient future for the global fashion and textile industry.