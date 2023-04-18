Stüssy and Martine Rose unveil car-inspired collaboration

Stüssy teamed up with British designer Martine Rose for a streetwear capsule in its sixth collaboration this year.

Centred around the aesthetics of driving, the collection features both apparel and car accessories, including branded hoodies, driving gloves, and a graphic fringe flag. Beyond the dual Stüssy x Martine Rose logo, the fusing of both brands’ signature elements were apparent throughout the pieces, from Stüssy’s knack for street subculture to Martine Rose’s hip-hop and punk motifs.

Stüssy teased the drop on its Instagram on April 9, unveiling the fueled up lookbook shot by Rosie Marks with the caption “expect perfection” — a slogan found throughout pieces in the collection.

The collection was released internationally this past Friday online and at select Dover Street Market locations, selling out almost immediately and has promptly been picked by resellers.

Image: Stüssy x Martine Rose, photo by Rosie Marks.

