Subscription bag rental service Cocoon launches

Cocoon, a subscription rental service that provides members with access to the most sought-after collection of new-season, pre-owned and limited-edition handbags, has launched in London.

Founded by Matt Heiman, Maya Taras-Nelson and Ceanne Fernandes-Wong, Cocoon has been created to allow consumers to “experience luxury in a more responsible, less wasteful way” by allowing its members to rent coveted brands and styles from vintage Fendi to the latest Bottega Veneta.

With a set monthly fee of 99 pounds a month, Cocoon members can choose any bag to rent, with same-day delivery options within London and light repairs included, and they will be allowed one complimentary bag swap per month included as standard, though members can keep their bags for up to six months.

Cocoon chief executive and co-founder Ceanne Fernandes-Wong, a former marketing director at the Net-A-Porter Group and chief marketing officer and vice president at Vestiaire Collective, said in a statement: “Cocoon ticks so many boxes: exquisite handbags, the ability to enjoy luxury in a smarter way, while indulging in newness. It’s a circular solution for bag enthusiasts who want access to the best brands and styles and find joy in sharing them with a community of other like-minded individuals.”

Membership is currently only available for consumers with London postcodes, however, Cocoon did add that expansion to the rest of the UK expected in the coming months. It is also by application only, and once approved Cocoon will take a 250 pounds refundable deposit to cover any damages to bags borrowed.

The rental service has also partnered with The Restory to ensure that styles remain in “mint condition, extending their sharing life for members to enjoy”.

Luxury bag brands featured on Cocoon includes Gucci, Fendi, Chloe, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Chanel, Stella McCartney, and Shrimps.

