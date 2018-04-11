Sugarhill Brighton to launch ‘Mini-Me’ capsule collection

Sugarhill Brighton is set to launch a new, childrenswear collection entitled ‘Mini-Me’. Available for children 12 months to 5-6 years old, the independent brand has created a capsule collection featuring 5 mini versions of its best selling designs.

Designed in Sugarhill Brighton’s studio by the sea, the collection includes unisex designs, ranging from rainbow printed knits to animal motifs on organic shirts. A key item in the collection is the Superhero sweatshirt, which is part of Sugarhill Brighton’s #WearAndCare campaign which supports leading charity Plan International UK. 5 pounds from the sale of each sweatshirt is donated to the charity’s campaign, which supports children’s rights and equality for girls around the world.

Another key piece is the Noah Giraffe t-shirt, which was originally designed for the brand’s womenswear collection to support UK charity The Born Free Foundation. The children’s version of the t-shirt continues to support the charity by donation 5 pounds per every t-shirt sale to the charity to help raise awareness for the plight of several endangered species.

The Mini-me collection is set to launch on April 30th online, with prices ranging from 16 pounds to 28 pounds.

Photos: Sugarhill Brighton Mini-Me