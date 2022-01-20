SUMMUM Fall Winter 22/23 Lookbook

Fall C6 22-23: Dressed up casual

This fall will be a surprising mix of dressed up and casual with detailed tops and lots of different trousers. To start with the former: the accent will shift from sleeves and shoulders to the collar, with the jabot collar being the most innovative style. There will also be lots of pussy-bow blouses, ruffles, V-necks and polo collars. The spencer jacket will remain in fashion, this time oversized with an all-over cable knit pattern. Also sleeveless will be the knit top with ruffles and mock neck in an attractive ajour knit.

Trousers will run the gamut from wide, like the loosely fitting trousers with D belt, a lower crotch and volume around the legs, to the slim fit with zippers in the side seam. The heavy washed cargo pants with pockets on the sides has a vintage feel, just like the flares in a soft velvet with flower print.

Of course, the Summum suit isn’t missing from the collection. The boyfriend blazer can be combined with wide or tapered pintuck - with raised waist - trousers in beautiful foam quality. We’ll be debuting several trousers in the favourite Punto Milano fabric this season, including flares with split, a skirt and an eye-catching blazer with subtle contrasting sleeves in taffeta. We will also have skirts in the same fabric.

Speaking of which, skirts will be shorter again. The suede look versions with patch pockets and striking buttons paired with high boots will make quite an entrance. We almost forgot the vest in Punto Milano, our favourite item for layering this fall. A more exuberant version is the embroidered piece with faux fur details that is sure to create an irresistible combination over a dress as well as with robust denim.

Despite the large number of trousers, this fall will be a very feminine season, thanks to the elaborate tops, rich materials and prints like flowers and ikat. The colour pallet is tranquil with hues like fog, ivory, alpaca and chestnut supplemented by soft greens such as sage, soft sage and the grey tone steel.

Jackets also clearly display the feminine, casual and smart trend. Quilted jackets are now a must for every wardrobe. The long jacket has detachable sleeves, a zippered split and eye-catching pockets for an extra fashion feel. There is also a shorter quilted jacket and even a quilted shawl. The soft teddy coat with balloon sleeves also has a matching shawl and bag. The herringbone jacket is more classic, but the statement sleeves give it a modern look. Another classic item, the trench coat, is executed in scuba for a contemporary design.

New at Summum

The Sports Capsule, a compact collection of sportswear in a neutral colour pallet of black, alpaca and ivory. The collection consists of four items: athletic leggings, a singlet, a boxy T-shirt and a hoodie, all featuring the Summum logo. Ideal for yoga, running and fitness.

C 7: Powerful Paisley, Material Mania und Lovely Luxus

This capsule builds on the previous collection with a somewhat darker colour palette, including black, ivy green and honey mustard, with fresh hues of ivory, kit and the surprising salmon. In addition to the inspiring colour injection, the paisley print also plays an intriguing role. On soft, velvety trousers, a skinny, a shiny kimona (is this a dress or a typo) and even on a fantastic, stretch cotton suit. The Summum suit is once again available in various hues in this collection, with ivy green as a new addition. In addition to the paisley print, we see items with the classic animal design, such as trousers and skirts in a festive shiny viscose.

The new trousers included in this capsule feature striking additions, like a sporty scuba pant and the slubby stretch twill sailor pants. Cardigans are long and come in various stitchings and materials, such as soft wool elastane and a vintage feel mohair blend. The spencer in this subcollection is extra long with side slits and a mock neck. An absolute favourite in combination with high boots. The well-known Summum feather-light alpaca jumper and cardigan come in a beautiful mustard yellow and salmon. You can make even more knitted combinations with the three-part cotton/wool/cashmere set consisting of trousers, mock neck jumper and long cardigan.

Materials are striking and dominant in this capsule. English lace, for example, which is so versatile that it effortlessly moves from summer fabrics to the fall collection. This time in an A-line blouse with a pussy bow and wide raglan sleeves. The suede look gives the designs a 70s feel, and the lurex jacquard fabrics imbue the tops with a festive touch, just like the essential silky satin. The sweatshirt transforms from sporty to trendy thanks to the padding and colourful prints.

C8: Fall classics reinvented

Rich hues give a warm feeling to the most wintery capsule, along with the addition of typical fall fabrics like corduroy. The fine rib quality is executed in a short skirt, flared pants, a blouse with voluminous sleeves and a perfectly fitting jumpsuit with zipper. The boyfriend blazer and wide trousers are executed in another fall classic: checkers. And to make things extra exciting, we even have matching winter shorts.

Also returning in this capsule is the feather-light alpaca cardigan and matching jumper, this time in orange red. The warm orange is accompanied by leather brown, black, alpaca and ivory. Knitwear is just as warm and luxurious as the colour pallet, including a beautiful V-neck cable knit jumper made from alpaca wool mixed with lurex thread. Or the sleeveless cardigan in sparkling wool with fun pockets on the front and woven belt. Irresistibly soft and ultra luxurious, the jumper is made from baby alpaca wool. The trumpet sleeves make the jumper even more enticing. Sweatshirts provide a good counterbalance in a casual oversized look or slim fit in the new orange hue.

Also new is the ‘foggy’ satin, which gives an outfit a soft and feminine edge. The charm of this beautiful, flowy material is best displayed in the top with large, puffy sleeves and smock. The jabot collar remains important and is a bit more stiff due to the fresh poplin material. Easily add a trendy touch to every outfit with the reversible, kimono-style jacket that combines checkers with a paisley print.

Blue Daze

Fall/winter will bring a modern mix of feminine silhouettes and authentic denim styles. First of all thanks to the various denim dresses, such as the wrap dress with voluminous sleeves and buttons on the front. This dress is made from a lightweight, faded black denim and is suitable for virtually all occasions. The long flared dress is a nice counterpart to the denim mini-skirt with vintage patch pockets and trendy material blocking.

We are seeing true denim styles in the western jeans with an 80’s cut and lovely, high-quality seams.

And tons of opposites in trousers as well. From the wide-legged denim in stonewash with extra high stitching in a dark contrast wash to the light-grey skinny jeans with a vintage finish. And from the extreme flared stretch with black coating to the tapered jog denims. Denims aren’t just for daywear this season. The black classic skinny jeans are adorned with mini studs and won’t be out of place at a party.