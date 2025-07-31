Sunglasses collaborations for summer 2025: Ray-Ban, Oakley, Komono

Trends fade, but sunglasses remain the ultimate summer essential. In time for the holiday season, we showcase three collaborations that will make passers-by take their glasses off for a closer look.

A$AP Rocky for Ray-Ban

At the start of the year, A$AP Rocky was appointed creative director of eyewear brand Ray-Ban. The US designer and musician, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is the first person to hold this title at the eyewear brand.

He presented the first three sunglasses models as part of Paris Men's Fashion Week, Ray-Ban announced on Friday. These present the collaborative partners as “The Next Generation”, which goes hand in hand with the futuristic look of the models.

“The Next Generation” models by A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban Credits: Ray-Ban

Each of the three models is “a true style statement, in which design, art and music merge”. Depending on the model, they rely on solid frames, temples or a continuous visor, as with the ‘Ultra Wrap 002’ sunglasses.

In addition to this series, Rocky and Ray-Ban have also launched the Wayfarer Puffer sunglasses, which are available in seven colours. The designer presents the iconic Ray-Ban Wayfarer model with a more playful approach that appears somewhat more three-dimensional than the original frame. In addition to the Ray-Ban branding, the logo of Rocky’s streetwear brand, AWGE, can also be seen at the end of the temple.

Wayfarer Puffer Credits: Ray-Ban

All models are already available in Ray-Ban’s online shop and at selected opticians. While the Wayfarer Puffer costs 173 euros, the “The Next Generation” models cost between 650 and 670 euros.

Daily Paper x Oakley

The US brand Oakley, which, like Ray-Ban, belongs to the French eyewear specialist EssilorLuxottica, is joining forces with Daily Paper this summer. The Amsterdam streetwear brand has repeatedly incorporated Oakley models into the styling of its shoots. Now the brands are bringing back the ‘Gascan’ sunglasses, which were originally launched in the early 2000s, with an update. Daily Paper uses its “afrofuturistic lens” for this.

Djibril Cissé for Daily Paper x Oakley Credits: Daily Paper / Oakley

The sunglasses are available in the brands’ online shops and at selected retailers for 165 euros.

Oakley Plantaris Ti

This is not the only futuristic model that Oakley has in store. With the ‘Plantaris Ti’ model, the iconic brand, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, is focusing on a mixture of instinct and innovation, Oakley announced on Tuesday. It is also a reinterpretation of the Oakley ‘Plantaris’ sunglasses.

The model is intended to show how Oakley envisions the year 2075. The temples are adjustable and the nose pad is removable to customise the look. The design of the temples and the transparent silicone ends are inspired by frog legs and reveal the “vein-like inner structure”, according to the announcement.

‘Oakley Plantaris Ti’ inspired by frog legs Credits: Oakley

The ‘Oakley Plantaris Ti’ will be available in the brand’s online shop from July 31.

Komono x Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp

Those who are not looking for futuristic sunglasses, but still want to “think outside the box”, will find a suitable model in the latest collaboration between Komono and the Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp. As part of its ongoing collaboration with the fashion school, the Belgian brand has once again given three talents a platform.

Chloë Reners, Delara Tavassoti and Sybrand Jansen have explored the concept of reconstruction. Jansen has created an ode to objects at the end of their life cycle, marked by time, Komono announced. The basis for this is a discarded pair of glasses that the aspiring designer noticed on the street. Instead of perfect restoration, he accepted the damaged form and transferred it into his own variant.

Sybrand Jansen – Komono x RAFAA Credits: Komono, Wout Vloeberghs (right)

Jansen’s model, as well as those by Reners and Tavassoti, are available in Komono’s physical and digital stores, as well as at selected retail partners. They all cost 249 euros.