Superdry brings forward organic cotton targets by five years

Superdry has brought forward its organic cotton targets by five years.

That means the British fashion retailer now aims for all of its pure cotton garments to be produced entirely from organic cotton by 2025. By that point, 65 percent of all garments that contain any amount of cotton will be derived from organic cotton sources.

The target is part of a broader initiative by Superdry to help 20,000 farmers, most of whom are based in India and Turkey, adopt the latest sustainable organic cotton farming practices.

Based on the current rate of the roll-out, Superdry expects to reach this target of 20,000 farmers by 2025, five years ahead of the date it initially announced in 2019.

Today, more than a fifth of Superdry’s garments contain organic cotton, according to the company, with one-third of all garments containing organic, recycled, and low impact fibres including Tencel, Hemp, Yak or Linen.

CEO and founder Julian Dunkerton described the company’s latest announcement as “an exciting milestone” in its sustainability journey.

“I am delighted by the progress we are making with organic cotton and that we have been able to bring our ambitious targets forward by five years to 2025,” Dunkerton said in a statement. “We are embedding sustainability in every part of the business, which I believe is important to our customers and is critical to lowering our impact on the planet.”

Last week, the retailer was the winner of the ‘Positive Change Award’ at the Drapers Sustainable Fashion Awards 2021.