Superdry to launch Stan Ray in the UK and Europe

British fashion brand Superdry has acquired the exclusive distribution rights to US heritage workwear brand Stan Ray to launch in the UK and across European markets from spring/summer 2027.

The deal bolsters Superdry’s growing stable of brands, which includes Bench that was relaunched to a new generation in March 2026, as part of its ongoing strategy to build a “curated portfolio of complementary brands around its core business”.

Stan Ray AW25 collection Credits: Stan Ray

Julian Dunkerton, founder and chief executive of Superdry, said in a statement: “Following our success with Bench, we're incredibly excited to bring Stan Ray into the Superdry & Co family.

“It's a brand with real authenticity and genuine heritage, one that sits perfectly alongside what we're building at Superdry and speaks directly to a new generation of customer.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Superdry holds exclusive distribution rights to the Stan Ray brand across menswear, womenswear and kidswear, within the UK and Europe.

Stan Ray to expand to the UK via licensing deal with Superdry

Stan Ray campaign Credits: Stan Ray

The debut 100-piece collection will focus on Stan Ray menswear, and is expected to launch in early 2027, and will be available through Superdry’s own retail stores, website and other third-party marketplace partners.

Stan Ray, founded in Texas in 1972 by Earl Beard, is an American heritage brand known for making durable, no-nonsense workwear and military-style clothing. Key looks include the loose-fitting ‘painter pants,’ which feature specialised utility details like hammer loops and deep side pockets, and the ‘fatigue pants’ modelled after classic army uniforms with flat patch pockets on the front and button-down flap pockets on the back.

The brand is available in America via its own e-commerce, as well as in retailers such as Nordstrom, Dave’s New York, and independent menswear retailers.

Stan Ray campaign Credits: Stan Ray

Superdry advances with growing portfolio strategy

The Stan Ray partnership follows Superdry's licensing agreement to bring streetwear brand Bench to its UK and EU stores and websites earlier this year, a venture Dunkerton said is “flying”.

As with Bench, Stan Ray will sit within the group and operate with its own distinct identity, adds Dunkerton, with Superdry just acting as a platform for labels that have strong heritage but limited distribution infrastructure.

“This business model is definitely working,” added Dunkerton. “I bring satellite businesses around my core business - they have their own DNA and reason to exist. It is about giving heritage brands a new lease of life and enabling them to find a new customer. I am breathing new life into classic brands, which is great fun.”