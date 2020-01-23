Supermodel Kaia Gerber to sit on top fashion jury

Teenage supermodel Kaia Gerber is to sit on the jury of one of fashion's most prestigious prizes, its organisers said Wednesday.

The 18-year-old American, the daughter of former catwalk queen Cindy Crawford, has been one of the stars of Paris fashion fortnight, which ends late Thursday.

Gerber will sit on the jury of the Hyeres fashion festival on the French Riviera at the end of April to decide on one of the top prizes for rising young designers.

The model sparked fevered comment on social media when she wore a spectacular wedding dress that closed the Givenchy haute couture show late Tuesday.

The gown with a showstopping structured veil -- that was somewhere between a halo and its own grotto -- made headlines after the reported break-up of Gerber's romance with US stand-up comedian Pete Davidson.

Critics raved about Clare Waight Keller's embroidered creation.

The British designer also made the wedding dress the Duchess of Sussex Megan Markle wore for her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018.

Gerber said the dress had left her "speechless".

"Closing Givenchy haute couture", she wrote on Instagram.

"@clarewaightkeller you have left me completely speechless. Words will never begin to express my gratitude and appreciation for this moment.

"Thank you to the incredible atelier and everyone who worked so hard to make this so special."

The show, in a former convent in the French capital, was accompanied by musicians who were suspended from poles.

The Hyeres jury will be presided over by the Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson. As well as his own JW Anderson brand, he is also artistic director of the Spanish house Loewe.

The prize they will decide is the oldest in the world for young fashion designers and was won in 2018 by the Dutch couple Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh, who were later snapped up to lead the French label Nina Ricci.

Their own brand, Botter, made its Paris debut during men's fashion week.

Other past winners include the Belgian Anthony Vaccarello, now at the head of Saint Laurent, and the Dutch duo Viktor & Rolf.

The festival runs from April 25 to 29.(AFP)