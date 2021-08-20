Supima design competition returning to NYFW

The Supima Design Competition will be returning to New York Fashion Week. The competition will be sponsored by Supima, the nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the use of American grown Pima cotton. This marks the 14th year of the competition.

Design students will be showcasing evening wear capsule collections created with Pima cotton on September 9, the second official day of New York Fashion Week. Students will be competing for a 10,000-dollar prize to help them jumpstart their business. For the second time, celebrity stylist Law Roach will be hosting the competition. Roach has made a prominent name for himself outside of the world of celebrity styling with television broadcast gigs as a judge on VH1’s “America’s Next Top Model” and HBOMax’s “Legendary.”

The panel of 17 judges this year includes some major names including stylist, designer, and photographer Nicola Formichetti, the godmother of New York Fashion Week Fern Mallis, and Harper’s Bazaar executive editor Avril Graham.

Six students will be competing in the competition. They represent six different schools including Drexel University, FIT, FIDM, Kent State, RISD, and School of Art Institute of Chicago.