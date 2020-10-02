SupplyCompass partners with The Woolmark Company

The two companies have come together to help fashion and homeware brands produce sustainable wool collections, a fibre first for the production platform.

Labels using the fashion production software firm, SupplyCompass, will have access to new manufacturers trusted by The Woolmark Company. The aim of the partnership is to empower more brands to produce sustainable wool collections with this versatile natural fibre. The phased roll-out of wool supply chains will initially see a select number of manufacturer partners go through an onboarding process involving a qualifying digital assessment, comprising the factory’s operational set-up, labour policies, code of conduct, sustainable practices and environmental initiatives, and a visit to the factory by a member of the specialist team.

SupplyCompass co-founder, Flora Davidson, said in a statement: “We’re over the moon to be entering the wool market with the absolute experts, The Woolmark Company. We’ve been wanting to add wool to our supply chain for a while, but knew it had to be done in the right way.

“This meant working with the right partner as well as getting our platform ready to ensure circularity and sustainable design could be integrated with transparency from the beginning, with the end goal of ensuring all wool garments have a positive impact throughout their entire lifecycle. We’re also thrilled with our Wool Guide which explains the fibre in detail.”

SupplyCompass plans to have a global selection of manufacturers by the end of 2021, including weavers and knitters from China, Europe and India.

Wool is a 100 percent natural, renewable and biodegradable fibre. It makes up only 1.2 percent of the global apparel market by volume, but makes up 8 percent of its value.

The Woolmark Company Managing Director, Stuart McCullough, added: “We’re excited to be partnering with SupplyCompass and continue to build our global network of trusted supply chain partners. The current climate is also an opportune time for designers, brands and innovators to expand their knowledge and we are confident the new Wool Guide will be a beneficial educational resource.”