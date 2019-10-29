Fashionunited
 
Supreme and The North Face reveal autumn 2019 collection
Huw Hughes
|

Supreme and The North Face have teamed up for an autumn 2019 collection.

Made exclusively for Supreme, the collection comprises a Baltoro jacket featuring 700 fill down insulation with down insulated packable hood and water-resistant nylon; a mountain parka featuring a waterproof, fully seam-sealed nylon construction with a packable hood; a waterproof backpack featuring lightweight, waterproof 210D ripstop nylon with welded seams and padded mesh back panel; and a hooded sweatshirt and tee with clear gel printed logos.

The collection features vibrant red and yellow as well as black and white, with brand logos and oversized prints of the Statue of Liberty.

The new collaboration will be available in-store in New York, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, and Paris as well as online from 31 October before being made available in Japan on 2 November.

Photo credit: Supreme
