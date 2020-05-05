Supreme collaborates with Barbour

Streetwear brand Supreme has confirmed on its social media that it is collaborating with British heritage brand Barbour for spring 2020.

The collection, being sold online via Supreme, includes a lightweight waxed cotton field jacket inspired by Barbour’s Bedale, which was originally designed as an equestrian jacket, as the shorter length was ideal when riding and the rear vents in the jacket made it easy to wear in the saddle.

In addition, the Supreme x Barbour collaboration includes a waxed cotton waist bag, a waxed cotton crusher and waxed cotton camp cap.

The collection will be released online only on May 7, with Japan added two days later on May 9.

This marks Supreme’s latest collaboration, it has previously launched collections with The North Face, Jean Paul Gaultier, Rimowa, Louis Vuitton, and Lacoste, while Barbour has previously had successful fashion collaborations with Alexa Chung and Laura Ashley.

Meanwhile, Barbour has been supporting the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic by producing PPE garments from its South Shields factory.

Commenting on supporting the NHS, Barbour chairman Dame Margaret Barbour said: “Everyone has a role to play in fighting Covid-19 and I wanted my daughter Helen and I to play our part by turning our South Shields factory over to produce PPE product for the NHS.

“The factory, where we normally make our classic wax jackets is no stranger to adaptation. During both World Wars, we turned the factory over to make military garments to assist the war effort. We are pleased to once again be able to make a difference and this time, to support the NHS.”

Image: via Supreme Facebook