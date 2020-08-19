Supreme collaborates with Pat Mcgrath on new lipstick

Supreme is teaming up with iconic British makeup artist Pat Mcgrath to launch a new lipstick as part of the streetwear brand's upcoming AW20 collection.

This will be the first beauty collaboration Supreme has been a part of. The colour of the lipstick is bright red - or 'Supreme' shade - and has been created by the Pat McGrath Lab to formulate its signature high intensity hydrating pigment

A price point and release date for the limited-edition Supreme x Pat McGrath lipstick have not yet been announced.