Supreme: From small-time skate brand to fashion heavyweight

On Monday, VF Corporation, the parent company of The North Face, Vans and Timberland, rocked the fashion industry with the news it is to acquire cult streetwear label Supreme in a 2.1 billion dollar deal.

Each brand has obvious benefits to reap from the tie-up: VF Corp is tapping into one of the most hyped label’s on the planet that has been a cornerstone of hip-hop, skateboarding and general youth culture for years, while Supreme has linked up with a fashion giant whose portfolio includes some of the biggest brands in the US.

So how did Supreme get here? Founder James Jebbia has spent years cultivating the brand's unconventional and quirky appeal, gaining hordes of loyal followers all over the world thanks to its cool appeal and limited product “drops”.

There have been rumours for years that an acquisition of the New York-founded label was on the horizon - such as whispers that French luxury conglomerate LVMH would snap it up - but nothing ultimately materialised until now.

Below, FashionUnited has created a timeline taking a look at some of the most pivotal milestones in the brand’s meteoric rise from a small-time streetwear label to global fashion heavyweight.