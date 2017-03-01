Supreme receives backlash for Louis Vuitton collaboration

Skatewear brand Supreme is typically known for its cool, effortless street style. After a collaboration with French luxury design house Louis Vuitton dropped, skaters have turned their back on the New York-based brand.

Louis Vuitton is releasing a collection with Supreme with many skater-influenced designs. Because the streetwear brand is collaborating with a fashion house, the prices have increased significantly which have left Supreme fans a bit frazzled. According to Sneakernews, the collaboration has been dubbed a “surreal bit of insanely priced luxury streetwear.” There has also been some hate on the brand’s social media pages by commenters. “A low for Louis Vuitton,” one comment reads on Vuitton’s post of the collaboration.

A post shared by Louis Vuitton Official (@louisvuitton) on Jan 21, 2017 at 11:38am PST

On the Supreme Instagram page, people have been commenting “bunch of sellouts” and complaining about the price tag of the new clothes. Supreme is typically known for its more affordable apparel, averaging around 698 dollars. The new collaboration means that the brand will move into a higher price bracket, which upsets many of Supreme’s loyal fans. Some are also complaining of the design of the new apparel, as it is more patterned and “loud” in design in comparison to Supreme’s more minimal aesthetic. The New York brand has yet to comment on whether its sales have hurt as a result of this collaboration, however the brand working with a high luxury brand shows that the company is towards a new vision. With a higher price range, the new collaboration could prove to be a strategic move for Supreme.