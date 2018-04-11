Supreme teams up with Rimowa for luggage collection

Streetwear label Supreme announced its latest collaboration with none other than German luggage manufacturer Rimowa. The cult New-York city brand has been working with Rimowa to develop a line of premium luggage, which is set to launch mid-April.

The Supreme x Rimowa collection includes customised versions of the luggage manufacturer’s aluminium Topas multi-wheel suitcases, which feature four wheels, TSA combination locks and 2 internal flex-divider system. The suitcases will be available in two sizes - a 45-litre carry on model, or a 82-litre sized model.

Each luggage piece features an oversized version of Supreme’s iconic logo and comes in black or red. Prices for the pieces will range from 1,050 pounds (1,600 US dollars) for the carry-on version and 1,150 for the full-sized version (1,800 US dollars).

The Supreme x Rimowa collection is set to launch in Supreme’s stores in New York, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London and Paris as well as online at supreme.com on April 12. The collection will then launch on 24.sevres.com, in Japan and selected Rimowa stores on April 14.

Photo: Supreme