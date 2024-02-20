Susan Fang unveils Victoria’s Secret collaboration at LFW

London and Shanghai-based Canadian Chinese designer Susan Fang unveiled a collaboration with lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret during her autumn/winter 2024 catwalk show during London Fashion Week and announced an upcoming collection with retailer & Other Stories.

The Victoria’s Secret x Susan Fang collection showcased a line of intimates, sleepwear and outerwear designed to “encapsulate the beautiful wishes of love and freedom”.

Inspired by Fang’s admiration of nature and whimsical take on femininity and romance, the collection includes Victoria’s Secret classic bralettes, panties, sleepwear sets, camisole sleep dresses, as well as specially designed slogan tees and outerwear.

Highlighted detailing included Fang’s signature bubble bead strands and embroidery and lace intertwined, revealing patterns of hearts and butterflies.

Susan Fang AW24 collection Credits: Susan Fang

Susan Fang – AW24 ‘Air Home’

For the rest of her AW24 collection, Fang was inspired by an increasing yearning for a tranquil home, while continuing to emphasise her signature air-flower and air-smocking craftsmanship, and introducing a new technique called ‘air-whirl’ where circular organza ribbons are carefully crafted so they imitate petals “bound together like a coral sea formed by mysterious forces, gathering around a tranquil island”.

Each wave of the air whirl is made up of different three-colour gradient organza, creating a three-dimensional and dynamically colourful illusion. These hues represent the colours “of homes in our memories or fantasies,” explained Fang in the show notes.

This season, Fang also enhanced down jackets with the brand's signature elements, such as stars and clover hearts, while knitwear incorporated clover jacquard into gradient and solid-coloured knit pieces like oversized cardigans and apron style long skirts.

Fang also paired her feminine pastel dresses with Nike sneakers, where she deconstructed and reinterpreted iconic Nike styles, including Vomero 5, V2K, P-6000, and Air Max Scorpion FK with her signature 3D drawing technique, adding 3D black and white floral patterns.

Susan Fang to launch collection with & Other Stories

& Other Stories, part of the Swedish fashion group H&M Group, also confirmed that Fang will be bringing her distinctive laser-cut flower petals, unique prints, crochet pieces and delicate broderie anglaise to a Co-Lab capsule collection.

Susan Fang portrait Credits: & Other Stories

Launching in April, the collaboration, which is expected to span apparel, jewellery and accessories, will include finishing touches such as beaded “water drops,” which & Other Stories said will add “an extra layer of surreal sophistication”.

Commenting on her upcoming collaboration, Fang said: “The primary inspiration for this collaboration was nature and the idea of creating dreamy statement pieces that also could be worn in your daily wardrobe. It’s a collection that ties nature, dreams and surrealism together through fashion.”

Frida Billegren, concept designer at & Other Stories, added: “We have great admiration for her designs that seamlessly blend the delicate and the bold. Drawing inspiration from nature and science, she creates dream-like pieces that are both innovative and inspiring.

“We can’t wait to unveil the collection to the world, and we believe that these unique pieces will not only captivate hearts but endure as cherished and beloved treasures for years to come.”

