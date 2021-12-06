Sustainable brand Miomojo wins PETA’s Vegan Fashion Award

Italian sustainable accessories brand Miomojo was awarded the Vegan Fashion Award by animal rights organisation PETA in the “Best Handbag 2021” category for its “Giorgia” bag made out of AppleSkin.

“PETA, the largest animal rights organisation in the world, has honoured us with the award that celebrates the labels, style icons, and forward-thinking designers that have made big statements for animals in 2021. Exactly what Miomojo stands for: respect for the animals, the planet and the people,” comments Miomojo in an email to FashionUnited.

The “Giorgia” bag is part of the brand’s Prima Linea line and made from AppleSkin, an innovative leather alternative with a high content of natural waste, from the skin and core apple waste of the food industry. The lining is made from 100 percent recycled plastic bottles and the zipper in light-gold finish is allergy and nickel-free.

Image: Miomojo

“I love the colour and versatility of this bag, which can also be used as a backpack! Perhaps for the next version, it would be convenient to also have a small pocket on the outside, closed with a zip. But the bag is really beautiful!,” says one happy customer on Miomojo’s website.

The Italian label whose name means “my mojo” in English or “lucky bag” in a South African dialect, has been producing vegan accessories since it was founded seven years ago. Bags and handbags made of nopal cactus leather and AppleSkin have been a recent addition to the product range. All bags are 100 percent made in Italy and 10 percent of proceeds go to animal welfare causes.

“In the past, this award has been won by important brands such as Giorgio Armani, Stella McCartney and Vivienne Westwood. Inspiring pioneers we admire! We couldn’t be more honoured, humbled and beyond happy,” adds the Bergamo-based brand about winning the award.

“The future of fashion is cruelty-free and today, more and more brands are concretely committed to having the lowest environmental impact possible, promoting fair working conditions and respecting animals. The increasing ban of fur and leather is the evidence of the change that is taking place.”