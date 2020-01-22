Sustainable fashion marketplace Kool and Konscious launches in UK

Sustainable fashion market place Kool and Konscious is coming to the UK in January for SS20.

Launched in Hong Kong in May 2019, the marketplace looks to help eliminate the environmental and moral footprint of the fashion industry by providing users with access to sustainable and ethically sourced products.

The site discloses all supplier information in order to provide transparency around the creation process of every piece sold, acting as an “ethically-clued-up older sister to its customers,” and allowing them to “make fully informed purchasing choices at the click of a button.”

Sustainable fashion marketplace launches in UK

To date, Kool and Konscious has signed over 200 brands across menswear and womenswear and from multiple countries including the UK, US, Portugal, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Bulgaria and Kenya - they include Mother Erth and Kozha Numbers plus up-and-coming British designers, TobeFrank, Gaia London and Lora Gene. It currently stocks 28 designers.

Prices on the site range from 25 - 500 pounds.

The site also offers an ‘On Demand’ made-to-order service across multiple brands including Kozha Numbers and Gnana Studio, and a ‘Conscious Filter’ where users can search brands which use vegan, eco tanned, recycled and fair trade processes.

“It is often thought sustainable clothing can’t be sexy, modern or beautiful,” said co-founder Eva Vucheva in a statement. “At Kool and Konscious, we fight this preconceived notion by providing customers with the very best in stylish, sustainable, ethical and conscious fashion. From vegan swimwear and re-recycled T-shirts to plastic-free jumpsuits and up-cycled blazers, Kool and Konscious has all fashion-bases covered.”