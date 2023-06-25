Sustainable Shopping can have a big impact, even with small changes

Amidst the urgent call to address climate change, the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change highlights it as the greatest health crisis of our time. Ignoring the issue is no longer an option. The evidence is mounting, compelling us to take immediate action

Jordan Kelly, brand marketing manager for sustainable toilet paper brand Oceans, emphasizes the importance of shopping sustainably, stating, "Making sustainable choices is a powerful way to mitigate the devastating effects of global warming. However, navigating sustainable shopping can sometimes be challenging."

Thankfully, various trends and innovations are emerging, providing consumers with the tools to make sustainable shopping a reality. It has never been easier to make a significant impact through small changes in shopping habits.

Moving away from the outdated notion of 'shop until you drop,' the focus now lies in finding eco-friendly alternatives and embracing a "shop and stop" mindset.

Here are six current focal points for sustainable shopping as suggested by Oceans:

1. Understanding Sustainable Shopping

Sustainable shopping entails considering a product's environmental and social impact before purchasing. By adopting this mindful approach, consumers become more aware of their shopping habits and seek alternative methods and products that minimise harm to the environment.

2. Embracing Upcycling

The upcycling trend offers a compelling alternative to mindless consumption. Instead of buying new products, individuals are encouraged to rejuvenate existing items.

3. Harnessing Mobile and Tablet Apps

Mobile and tablet apps have revolutionized climate change awareness and sustainable shopping. Innovative apps like Vinted provide practical solutions to reduce using new materials and turn to second-hand clothing options.

4. Demand for Recycled Materials

Consumers increasingly seek products made or packaged using recycled materials. Leading brands like Adidas and H&M have committed to incorporating recycled materials in their products, benefiting both the environment and their business prospects.

5. The Circular Economy

The circular economy concept encourages the design and creation of products that follow a "make, use, and then remake" structure. Manufacturers must reimagine product design for longevity, easy repair, maintenance, and eventual repurposing. Brands like Adidas, MUD Jeans and Stella McCartney are investing in this eco-friendly approach.

6. Giving Back through Shopping

To combat climate change effectively, shopping is no longer just about acquiring what we need; it must also involve giving back. Sustainable shopping allows consumers to make better decisions that benefit the environment and our finances. Retail therapy can coexist with planetary responsibility.