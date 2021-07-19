Sustainable swimwear brand F and Wild launches

New ethical swimwear brand F and Wild London has launched its debut collection made from regenerated plastic waste including fishing nets cleaned from our oceans.

Founded by slow fashion advocate Njoki Muchuki, the debut Lamu Collection from the women’s swimwear brand is named after her birthplace Lamu Island in Kenya.

The collection features a plunging, double-layered ‘Alice’ swimsuit designed to optimise curves for a sophisticated vintage look and two bikini styles designed to be mixed and matched. The ‘Dee’ is a bandeau with a high-waist bottom, while the ‘Kami’ is a gathered tie-back halter neck bikini top with a curve-flattering bottom.

Every piece comes in three colours, midnight blue, terracotta and animal print.

Image: courtesy of F and Wild London

F and Wild swimwear use eco-friendly Econyl, a versatile, hyper-resistant, thin, soft and breathable stretch fabric created from regenerated Nylon. The swimsuits are also sun cream and oil resistant, offer UV protection and are ultra-chlorine resistant.

All items are designed and handmade in a studio in Greenwich, south-east London, where Muchuki ensures fair living wages are paid and ethical working standards are maintained.

F and Wild one-piece suits cost 130 pounds and come in sizes 8-18, while bikini tops are 50 pounds and bottoms 60 pounds, available in sizes 8-14 via the brand’s website.

Image: courtesy of F and Wild London