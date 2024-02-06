SWAIA Native Fashion Week announces designer line-up

The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) has announced the designer line-up for the first-ever American-produced Indigenous fashion week set to take place in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

SWAIA Native Fashion Week will run from May 2 to 5 and will feature Native American and Indigenous Canadian designers to celebrate the vibrant creativity and diversity of Indigenous fashion.

The line-up includes Carrie Wood ”Chizhii", Dehmin Cleland, Himikalas Pamela Baker of T.O.C Legends, House of Sutai by Peshawn Bread, Justin Jacob Louis, Lesley Hampton, Loren Aragon of Towering Stone, Maria Hupfield, Orlando Dugi, Patricia Michaels, Qaulluq, Randy Leigh Barton and Victoria's Arctic Fashion.

Organisers added that additional designers and special guests will be revealed in the coming months.

The event will kick off with a mini-symposium at the New Mexico Governor's Mansion on May 2, featuring panel discussions addressing topics such as ‘Why Native American Fashion Matters?'. A designer-focused fashion hub is scheduled for May 3, and the Saturday and Sunday will be dedicated to the mainstage fashion shows, fashion trunk shows and brand activation spaces.