SWAIA Native Fashion Week refines curation in consolidated format

The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) is set to host a new curated format for this year’s edition of SWAIA Native Fashion Week. Taking place May 8 to 9, the event will now be held in one location – Eldorado Hotel & Spa in Santa Fe, New Mexico – as opposed to multiple sites.

According to the organisers, this setup provides a more refined programme in an intimate environment that intends to deepen engagement and strengthen designer visibility.

In a statement, SWAIA executive director, Jamie Schulze, said: “This year’s format allows us to focus on depth over scale. By bringing the programme into a single venue, we are creating higher-impact moments, stronger connections between designers and audiences, and new opportunities to integrate hospitality, culinary storytelling, and fashion into one cohesive experience.”

Designers participating this year include Patricia Michaels, Himikalas Pamela Baker, Lauren Good Day, Jamie Okuma, and Jontay Kahm. A Native Creatives Market in the hotel’s Anasazi Ballroom will be held across the two days, while A Taste of Native Fashion Gala is scheduled for the evening of May 9 in the Grand Ballroom.