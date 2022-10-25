Swarovski rolls out lab-grown diamonds across the US

Swarovski has confirmed that it is rolling out its lab-grown diamond collection ‘Created Diamonds’ in 200 stores in the US and Canada over the next year and online from November. The news follows a successful pilot in key locations across the US, where the collections have exceeded sales expectations.

The Austrian crystal house has been offering lab-grown diamonds since 2016 as part of its brand collaborations. The extension of its ‘Created Diamonds’ collection to the US is part of its strategy to reinforce its position in the luxury space and enter the fine jewellery market.

The collection rolling out this autumn includes four ranges of earrings, rings, necklaces, and bracelets featuring Swarovski Created Diamonds crafted from 18K and 14K gold and sterling silver.

Image: Swarovski

Alexis Nasard, chief executive officer at Swarovski, said in a statement: “Swarovski’s brand equity, unique savoir-faire and artistry give us the legitimacy to enter the fine jewellery market. We look forward to delighting more customers with the ultimate combination of creativity and materials, through our Created Diamonds. Swarovski’s lab-grown diamonds are 100 percent real – they are identical to mined diamonds in every way except their origin.

“This expansion is a key manifestation of our LUXignite strategy, focusing on luxurisation, innovation, and serving customers in the key US market and beyond.”