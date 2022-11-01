Swarovski unveils collaboration with American luxury label Abc.

Swarovski Creators Lab have unveiled a new ready-to-wear collaboration with American luxury label Abc. (Advisory Board Crystals), founded by the duo and couple Heather Haber and Remington Guest.

The limited-edition collection marks Swarovski’s first ready-to-wear partnership and features sweatshirts, sweatpants, and hats designed to “embrace the power of crystals to enhance the modern-day uniform".

The collaboration aims to exude “comfortable cool” taking inspiration from the exploration of light and colour theory, with hoodie-style sweatshirts and sweatpants available in five colourways utilising Swarovski’s new signature brand colours: black, white, blue, pink, and yellow.

Image: Swarovski Creators Lab; Abc. (Advisory Board Crystals)

Each of the sweatshirts, crafted from soft mélange, includes an abstract mind map on the front, decorated with large sew-on crystals, while on the back, the Abc. (Advisory Board Crystals) and Swarovski logos in unique crystal transfers enhanced with 20 different crystal shapes

While the collection’s sweatpants feature an embroidered Swarovski logo near the pocket and the Abc. (Advisory Board Crystals) logo down the left leg in large crystal transfers created with an ombré effect in mixed crystal sizes. The garment also includes Abc.’s signature pulse pocket, which uses custom technology to block radio waves from mobile devices as they move towards the body.

Completing the collection is a logo baseball cap-style hat, available in black and cream colourways.

Image: Swarovski Creators Lab; Abc. (Advisory Board Crystals)

Swarovski launched its Creators Lab platform last year to offer new entry points into the crystal lifestyle with products that showcase “cutting-edge design and craftsmanship”. Its previous collaborations have included Amina Muaddi shoes, Judith Leiber handbags, Nike sneakers, an FAO Schwarz nutcracker, and a crystallised basketball with streetwear brand Market.

The Abc. (Advisory Board Crystals) for Swarovski Creators Lab collection will be available from November 1 on both brand's websites and in select Swarovski stores.

Image: Swarovski Creators Lab; Abc. (Advisory Board Crystals)