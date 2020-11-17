Swarovski unveils DC Wonder Woman collections

Swarovski has partnered with Warner Bros. and DC to celebrate the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 movie with two new collections for its Atelier Swarovski and Swarovski core ranges.

Designed to promote female empowerment, the two jewellery collections are inspired by Wonder Woman’s “femininity, strength and determination,” explains the brand, and a number of designs draw inspiration from her golden armour and eagle wings.

The core collection features Swarovski crystals and golden tones with highlights including a Wonder Woman crystal mesh cuff, Swarovski crystal pavé hoops and a bold double ring with the Wonder Woman motif. There is also a bracelet, necklace and tassel earrings.

While the high-end Atelier Swarovski collection features earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings, and a brooch. Key styles include a gold-tone plated ring featuring an array of Swarovski crystals and a cuff drawing inspiration from the character’s wings.

The new collections launch ahead of the December 2020 release of Wonder Woman 1984. Prices range from 59 to 449 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Swarovski