Sweaty Betty to launch in 25 Nordstrom locations next month

Activewear brand Sweaty Betty is coming to Nordstrom. The brand just announced that it will be available in various locations as well as online as a new official partner.

Sweaty Betty's spring collection will retail at approximately 25 Nordstrom locations starting April 5, according to the brand's website. The cities participating include Chicago, Costa Mesa, Dallas, Honolulu, Century City, Nashville, and more. The retailer will include more than 100 pieces for sale through its flagships as well as online. The collection includes yoga pants, leggings, sports bras,a nd more in all fresh prints and patterns for the label. “Nordstrom was a big decision for us as a brand,” Simon Hill-Norton, chief executive officer of Sweaty Betty, told WWD. “Department stores have to work out how to sell activewear...A woman who’s paying 300 dollars for a pair of jeans would pay 150 dollars for beautifully made Italian sculpting leggings."

The collaboration will also include a workout event on April 7 as a kick off for the launch. The partnership coincides with the label's 20th birthday, where Sweaty Better will also launch one limited-edition product per month, as reported by WWD. "When I founded Sweaty Betty in 1998, it was always my dream to bring the brand to the US." founder and creative director Tamara Hill-Norton, said on the company website. "As the most fashion-forward department store in the US, I can't wait to see our collection in Nordstrom."

Photo Source: Sweaty Betty