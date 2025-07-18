Sweden eases clothing recycling due to overload in treatment centres

Stockholm – From October, Sweden will no longer be obligated to recycle clothes, despite European legislation, as textile waste treatment centres are overflowing, the government announced on Thursday, May 8, 2024.

This decision, effective from October first, comes after the European Union imposed on member countries the requirement to have a separate textile recycling system, alongside existing processes for glass, paper and organic waste.

The aim is to promote circular waste management, where textiles are sorted and reused, or recycled as padding, insulation or composite materials. However, recycling centres in Sweden and other countries are struggling to cope with the resulting increase.

“Since the beginning of the year, the quantity of textile waste collected has increased considerably, and with it the costs of sorting,” the Swedish government indicated in a statement.

New regulations will define which textiles must be sorted and which can be thrown directly in the bin, such as torn socks, stained fabrics and excessively worn garments, Environment Minister Romina Purmokhtari explained to journalists.

Humana Sverige, an organisation that collects and sells used clothing, told AFP on Thursday that “the amount of textiles we receive has increased dramatically.” The organisation reported that it will close 600 of its 1,300 collection points to limit the flow. “It is impossible for us to handle everything,” it explained.

The problem is not limited to Sweden. “Damaged clothing is sent to sorting centres in Europe, but the entire sector is overwhelmed due to this legislation,” Humana Sverige added.