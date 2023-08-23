Swedish Fashion Council and Fashion East to showcase at PFW

Swedish Fashion Council is returning to the Fashion [X] showroom for the Paris Fashion Week spring/summer 2024 season in collaboration with London-based talent incubator Fashion East.

Located at 43 Rue Notre Dame de Nazareth in Paris, the Fashion [X] showroom will run from September 27 to October 4 showcasing prominent young brands from the SFC [Incubator] and current and alumni designers supported by Fashion East.

Designers taking part for SS24, including All-In, Asai, Ashley Williams, Avava, Feben, Hodakova, Johanna Parv, Louis Abel, and Rave Review.

Access to the showroom is reserved for buyers, press and fashion industry professionals.

Jennie Rosén, chief executive of the Swedish Fashion Council, said in a statement: "We are happy to continue this collaboration to strengthen our support for some of the most talented and innovative brands globally. By joining forces, SFC and Fashion East have created a unique platform showcasing the future leaders of fashion."

Lulu Kennedy, founder and director of Fashion East, added: "We are very excited to be partnering with the SFC again in Paris. The SFC's care for our designers, combined with their industry expertise is unmatched; taking young talents to market and nurturing their growth makes a very tangible impact."