Swimsuits for All to ‘size down’

Swimsuits for All, which offers swimwear up to size 32, has announced that it will be offering smaller sizes starting with its limited edition capsule collection with model Ashley Graham.

The brand stated: “As other brands are making long overdue moves to expand their selections to double-digit sizes, Swimsuits For All is spreading the love in the opposite direction.”

The new 'Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All' collection will be the first full offering from the brand starting in a size 4 and ranging up to a size 22. Launching on May 1, the 12-piece line consists of bikinis, one-pieces and cover-ups that are priced between 70 and 100 dollars.

"At Swimsuits For All, we have a long history of outfitting women who were under represented in the fashion industry," said VP of creative and branding, Sara Mitzner. "We are thrilled to continue this tradition of providing women of all sizes with a variety of fashion-forward styles that meet their shopping needs."

Graham added: "As a body activist, my mission is to champion people of all sizes to feel their best. I couldn't be happier that Swimsuits For All is now extending their size range to a size 4, making my collection available to even more women.

“There shouldn't be a division in styles because of size. Every style should make you feel sexy and confident, and I'm proud to offer that with my collection."

Swimsuits for All was acquired by Fullbeauty Brands in 2014, which has a number of brands for curvy women and big and tall men, including Women Within, Jessica London, KingSize and FullBeauty.com.

Image: courtesy of Swimsuits For All/Jason Kibbler