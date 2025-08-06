Swimwear brand OneWith secures utility patent

OneWith, the dig-free, elastic-free, second-skin swimwear brand, which received investment on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ TV show earlier this year, has secured a utility patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its one-of-a-kind construction.

The process to receive the patent took the brand more than four years and validates the brand’s innovative approach to swimwear that is designed to fit like “no-show underwear”.

Unlike design patents, which protect how something looks, a utility patent protects how something works and secures the proprietary design and functional innovation behind OneWith’s signature dig-free, raw-cut, elastic-free suits, which feature a soft, flexible inner grip inside to keep the swimsuit secure, rather than tight seams.

Hayley Segar, founder of OneWith, said in a statement: “We always believed OneWith was more than just a swimsuit and now, The U.S. Patent Office agrees. This patent validates our original construction method and what makes our suits so uniquely comfortable and flattering. We are a category-creator, and now we have the patent to prove it.”

OneWith campaign image Credits: OneWith

Launched in 2021, OneWith was created to solve the discomfort so many women silently tolerate with swimwear that digs into the skin and is too tight. While ‘seamless swim’ has existed in name, OneWith has pushed it beyond aesthetics to develop a product that offers true second-skin comfort and function. Its products are crafted with two layers of standard swimwear fabric, so while its suits may look thinner than traditional swimwear, it achieves the look through bonding rather than being sewn with tight seams and utilises raw-cut edges to ensure no digging, no rolling, and no uncomfortable pressure points.

The viral swimwear brand has also become known for its inclusive offering, with its one-piece and bikini styles available in sizes XXS to 4XL.