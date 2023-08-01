Swimwear that will be a hit the summer of 2023

figure>

Image: Skims

Online fashion research platform Stylight published its report on swimwear trends for 2023, in which vintage swimwear and clothing-like styles came out on top.

Vintage styles inspired by the 80s

Swimwear inspired by the 1980s is on the rise. Men's swimwear is short, colourful and features side stripes and large drawstrings.

Women are opting for one-piece pieces that are often low-cut, with thick straps and round necklines taking over from the previously popular V-neckline.

Figures from Stylight show a 1,000 percent increase in searches among men for swimwear in retro styles between 2022 and 2023. Among women, a 20 percent increase is seen.

Planet Fashion SS23. Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Metallic and shimmering effects

Another common trend is swimwear with metallic, almost chromatic effects. Men opt for reflective models and often choose blue or green items. On the trend platform, in 2023, these metallic swim shorts are 41 percent more popular than in 2022.

Women, on the other hand, go for a mermaid look and opt for shimmering pieces-sometimes covered in sequins. Like men, they seek swimwear in shades of green, turquoise blue and coral. Demand for these types of models rose 27 percent between 2022 and 2023.

Luli Fama SS23. Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

A sensual and sexy look

Micro swimwear, strapless and cut-out styles are very popular. This is evident from the fact that searches for these styles will increase by 1,000 and 47 percent respectively in 2023, compared to 2022. Women love sensual cut-out items, which showcase their bodies and give them a sexy look. The straps of their swimwear allow them to make several variations with the same item.

VDM SS23. Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Swimwear as clothing

Both men and women are increasingly opting for models that can also be worn during the day. Swimwear is no longer exclusively for swimming, but now complements contemporary looks.

Swimsuits with ruffles, which were skipped last year, are making a comeback. Women are embracing the details applied to the top and bottom that create a "playful and feminine look", according to Stylight, which noted a 240 percent increase in searches for this swimwear category.

Men are succumbing to the ensemble trend next summer, consisting of swim shorts and a matching, loose-fitting shirt. Etro, a high-end ready-to-wear brand, popularised these items during its SS23 show. The platform announced that the brand saw a 36 percent increase in searches in 2023.

Etro SS23. Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Prints and stripes

Swimwear with stripes (plus 175 percent of searches) and military prints (plus 1,000 percent) are especially popular among men.

The first style gives a 'Dolce Vita' feel and is elegant and casual. Stripes are often blue-and-white or red-and-white, wide or narrow, depending on preference.

The military print, which has been in for several seasons, is no longer used on clothes. It is on swimwear, however. The much more streetwear aesthetic appeals to men who opt for shorts in natural shades (brown, green) or are tempted by more colourful versions (blue, grey, and so on).

This article originally appeared onhttp://FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.