Swiss watchmaker Girard-Perregaux teams up with Aston Martin

Girard-Perregaux, a Swiss maker of luxury timepieces, has launched a collaboration with British automaker Aston Martin, in what will be its third limited edition partnership.

Aimed at collectors who appreciate the rarefied world of excellence, the Laureato Green Ceramic Aston Martin Edition is executed in a colour green that was achieved by adding a specific amount of metallic oxides to the zirconium used to make ceramic. The ceramic is seven times harder than steel, making it scratch resistant. Girard-Perregaux said the watch will not age or fade with the passage of time.

The complicated production of a luxury watch was confirmed with the company stating the movement alone is made up of 191 components. The watch dial is presented in a cross-hatch design, a diamond-like pattern found on the ‘AM’ logo (1921-1926) as well as the quilted seats found in some of the car marque’s high-performance vehicles.

Carmakers and the world of watches are not strange bedfellows. Last year British watchmaker Bremont collaborated with high-end car manufacturer Jaguar, with great success. Both luxury watches and cars of a certain calibre require high precision engineering, as well as a commitment to aesthetic excellence.

Aston Martin has also previously collaborated with Hackett, a British menswear retailer. In 2019 Hugo Boss signed an agreement to dress the Aston Martin Racing Team.