Syky launches luxury fashion incubator for young digital designers

Luxury fashion platform Syky, announced the introduction of the Syky Collective, a launch program for emerging digital designers.

The idea is to empower the next generation of young designers and to break down the industry’s entry barriers by enhancing new models for creating, scaling and distributing their collections.

Syky intends to close the gap between the world of luxury fashion, digital design & Web3.

The program will take in a new group of designers every year, who will participate in the year-long curriculum and get the opportunity to inaugurate their own fashion house.

Their selection as well as support and consultation will be provided by mentors from the industry. This year’s lineup includes leading executives and creatives from Calvin Klein, the British Fashion Council, Vogue, web3-native players from Red DAO and Epyllion, and the creative agency Frosty.

Jonathan Bottomley, CMO of Calvin Klein said in the press release: “I believe that empowering and nurturing the next generation of fashion designers is powerful, and I believe Syky's connections to the established luxury fashion world and the ascendant Web3 economy will create an experience unlike any other fashion incubators.”

Next to the year-long educational program and mentorship from industry experts, Syky Collective designers will have access to fashion industry events, special brand collaborations and The British Fashion Council’s extensive curriculum, whose alumni include Stella McCartney and Simone Rocha, as well as the opportunity to showcase their collections on the Syky platform.

“Syky believes that the next generation of luxury fashion designers are global, exist at the intersection of physical and digital realms, and are leveraging technology to decentralise the fashion industry. We believe that the next generation of major luxury houses are designing in digital worlds today and that the Syky Collective will be the launchpad of many of these next generation luxury fashion houses,” Alice Delahunt, founder & CEO of Syky, explained.

The first round of applications opens today, April 11, and will deliver the first ten designers for the program, which will be announced in early June.