T.M.Lewin launches new shirts with Lycra

British menswear retailer T.M.Lewin is looking to refresh its range of business shirts by adding lycra fibre to create a new line of super fitted stretch shirts, which it states will “deliver the comfort, fit and freedom of movement” men desire.

Created in collaboration with Lycra, the trademark product of Invista, the new range of shirts mark the first stretch variety the brand has ever sold. The line is made from a fine blend of cotton and 5 percent Lycra fibre, which has been tailored to follow the wearer’s every movement, taking shirt comfort and performance to new levels, said the two companies.

Additionally, the fabric is said to show remarkable resilience, retaining the shirt’s shape and close fit at all times, offering both fashion and performance to its customers.

“The fashion for ultra slim fits presents a problem for the modern man who is keen to look fashionable, but still requires all-day comfort and performance. Consumers are demanding clothing that fits into their lifestyles and this range was designed specifically for the man who expects his clothing to work as hard as he does,” said Helen Latham, UK Denim Consultant at Invista. “We are confident that this highly innovative design will prove a great success. We are proud to work with T.M.Lewin and use our knowledge and experience to stay one step ahead of consumer expectations and create ground-breaking fabric innovations.”

The line the menswear brand states is designed for the man “who goes as hard at the gym as he does at the office” and is currently available exclusively online and will roll out to T.M. Lewin stores from May. Priced 39.95 pounds, the shirts come in a variety of colours and patterns, including white, pink and blue check.

Image: courtesy of T.M. Lewin