T.M. Lewin named as official formal wear partner for British and Irish Lions

British menswear brand T.M. Lewin has been announced as the formal wear partner for the British and Irish Lions 2021 tour.

The heritage shirting and tailoring label will outfit all Lions squad players from head to toe, including apparel and accessories, for all formal functions for the Castle Lager Lions Series.

For the first time, the primary collection introduces a custom, deep blue Prince of Wales check for the Tour blazer, a fabric first used in British menswear in the Victorian era, when both the Lions and the British outfitter were founded.

The smart casualwear look consists of an embroidered padded gilet, stone stretch comfort chinos and a signature T.M. Lewin button-down Oxford shirt. This collection will also equip the team with shirts, socks, blazers and belts, as well as trousers and ties. Director of T.M. Lewin and Torque Brands James Cox, said in a statement: “We’re delighted to team up with the Lions, uniting two famous brands in partnership. T.M. Lewin has always been at the forefront of innovation in British tailoring, providing our clients with perfectly fitting shirting and tailoring, dating back to when we invented the button-down shirt in 1898. “Confidence is key when it comes to performing at your best - no matter what you do for a living. Whether you are going into the office or prepping for a big game, how you look and feel can undoubtedly impact your performance, helping you perform like a champion. “We want everyone to feel at their very best and have the wardrobe that empowers them to take on the world. We are incredibly proud of our partnership with The British & Irish Lions on this monumental Tour and we’re honoured to support the players as they get ready to present themselves on an international stage.” Ben Calveley, managing director for The British and Irish Lions, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with T.M. Lewin, a brand which is as engrained in the history of tailoring as the Lions are in rugby. “I have no doubt they will produce a formal wear range of the highest quality which the squad will enjoy wearing and feel comfortable in. Representing the Lions means being the best of the best, and in T.M. Lewin we are working with the very best.”