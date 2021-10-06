Tada and Toy launching collection with Delilah Belle Hamlin

Model and influencer Delilah Belle Hamlin has partnered with London-based jewellery brand Tada and Toy on a co-designed collection that will be available for just five days.

The 10-piece collection, designed with Tada and Toy co-founders Tansy Aspinall and Victoria van Holthe, is inspired by the influencers style and includes a variety of jewellery including earrings, rings, bracelets, necklaces and cuffs.

The Tada and Toy x Delilah Belle collection is a limited-edition drop and will only be available for five days from October 7 to 11.

Image: courtesy of Tada and Toy

Commenting on the collaboration, Hamlin said in a statement: “Over the years, it’s definitely taken me some time to find my own style and be comfortable with taking risks, but something I’ve always been confident with was my sense of jewellery.

“I love how big of a statement jewellery can make, one piece of jewellery can tell so many stories. There’s nothing better than pairing a simple, elegant piece of jewellery with any outfit to make you feel confident and beautiful.”

The chain-inspired everyday pieces have been designed to look good solo, as well as make a statement stacked on top of each other, explain the jewellery brand. The collection comes in silver and gold, as well as black rhodium, and also incorporates some pavé pieces to add “a sparkly statement to any look”.

Image: courtesy of Tada and Toy

Highlights from the collection include the Rocky Eervescent Hoops, which are interchangeable, and the chunky chain Lady Lola style available as hoops, a cuff, and stacking rings.

Founders of Tada and Toy, Tansy Aspinall and Victoria van Holthe, added: “Delilah is a Tada and Toy dream girl and we are so excited to have designed this special collection together. For the first time we are retailing the designs as a limited edition drop, available for 5 days only in early October.”

Tada and Toy x Delilah Belle prices range from 40 to 275 pounds / 55 to 380 US dollars and will be available exclusively on the jewellery brands website from October 7.

British demi-fine jewellery studio Tada and Toy, founded in 2015, specialises in playful and timeless styles from ear cuffs to statement hoops and tiny stacking studs to “build your dream ear”. The brand is committed to the ethical sourcing of products and all of its pieces are produced in hand-picked artisan workshops in Jaipur, India. Tada and Toy opened its debut flagship store on Portobello Road in Notting Hill, London earlier this year.

Image: courtesy of Tada and Toy

Image: courtesy of Tada and Toy