Tadashi Shoji takes us to Malibu for NYFW

Tadashi Shoji literally looked to the sun for the inspiration for his collection this season. The Malibu sun, Los Angeles, and the Pacific Coast Highway were all motifs that helped create his cohesive line for spring/summer 2018.

Shoji, like many other designers this season, opened the show with a white ensemble. His opening look included a white floral embroidered tulle sheath dress with ribbon straps tassel trim detail.

Yellow has also proven to be a major trending color this season, with canary tulle column dresses and yellow off the shoulder dresses being noticeable pieces from his collection. As usual, his signature embroidery was seen in his dresses and gowns.

Building on the dark florals trend of his resort collection this year, the designer had several black dresses with floral sketch prints, providing contrast between bright accents and dark fabric.

The collection was truly West Coast luxury, with pieces like embroidered tulle crop tops having that relaxed, but luxurious West Coast feel. He fondly refers to this season as a Golden State of mind, and it was truly a golden collection.

photos: courtesy of Linda Gaunt Communications