Taipei Fashion Week to champion collaboration, emerging names and Pierre Cardin

This edition of Taipei Fashion Week is set to continue its mission of “integrating global vision with local culture”, as evidenced by the season’s inclusion of international names and its emphasis on local emerging names. Spanning October 17 to October 21, the main event this year follows the concept ‘Taiwan Type Fashion Illustration’, which has been reflected in a visual campaign starring Olympic gold medalist Lin Yuting.

The theme, focused on recording the memories and daily lives of Taiwanese people, will also be fed into the schedule itself, and has helped to influence the choice of designers on the core line up, consisting of 13 names. Among them are regulars like Gioia Pan, Damur, Story Wear and Inf, as well as returning brands like Seivson and Jenn Lee. Those selected were done so for their ability to “extract Taiwan’s embracive spirit”.

This will all kick off, however, in the fashion week’s opening show, where six Taiwanese designers will come together with graphic IP artists, responding to the strong emergence of this market among young consumers in the country. “We have come up with an innovative idea, which is to create a dialogue between fashion designers and graphic IP artists, bringing fashion closer to younger audiences,” minister of culture, Yuan Li, said. “Through the abundant design capabilities of these fashion designers, the worldview and stories behind each original graphic IP are conveyed.”

Widening graphic IP market to influence presentations

An art exhibition under the title ‘Taiwan Type Super Swag’ will also be held throughout the week, further emphasising the increasing importance of the graphic IP market, particularly in the contemporary era. Here, graphic IP artists have been invited to show cross-boundary collaborations and authorisations that reflect the country’s historical imprints and everyday street scenes.

A crossover fashion show co-curated by stage designer Chien Chang Feng, meanwhile, will be unveiled on Taipei’s Xinyi Road, where new collections by notable designers like Just In XX, Pces, Claudie Wang and Bob Jian will be showcased. Divided into six sequences, the show will explore Taiwan’s old and new history, integrating surrounding stores and storefronts into a tunnel-like experience among the “sleepless city”.

On the more international front, Italian-French heritage label Pierre Cardin will be making its Taipei debut this season. The show will exhibit the brand’s latest couture collection, initially unveiled in Paris, under the guidance of its new president, Rodrigo Basilicati Cardin. At the time of the event, the ceremony for the Pierre Cardin Young Designers Competition will take place, continuing the brand's commitment in uplifting a new generation of designers.

In addition to the slew of shows, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Culture will continue to support businesses outside of the fashion week at its Taipei In Style business matchmaking trade show event. Global buyers are invited to attend the occasion, with 39 Taiwanese brands hosting their own stands and the Asia Fashion Collection presenting its international fashion project.