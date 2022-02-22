Taiwanese designer Jenn Lee drops VR game during LFW

Alongside the launch of her punk-inspired collection, Jenn Lee has launched a virtual reality (VR) treasure hunt game, revealed via a digital presentation as part of London Fashion Week.

Developed in a collaboration with production company Renovatio Pictures, the game revolves around an immersive first-person experience that combines the designer’s virtual world with physical garments, allowing users to view the collection on real people.

In the game, players must collect three ‘Love Buttons’ in a limited amount of time, in order to unlock looks from the new Jenn Lee collection.

The AW22 line itself draws inspiration from the punk subculture, utilising reworked materials and accessories to create statement pieces. Additionally, formfitting silhouettes, made from multifunctional zips, aim to celebrate the woman’s body.

This sentiment was also shown through Jenn Lee’s partnership with Taiwanese female artists Kiwi Lee, I Hua Wu and Nikki Hsieh. Each woman was given the power to present the collection however they see fit, ultimately hoping to empower the wearer and encourage femininity.