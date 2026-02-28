Takashimaya: Japanese buyer on menswear trends, Berlin favourites and domestic customers

The autumn/winter 26 menswear shows concluded a few weeks ago, allowing time for reflection and review. Shuhei Iwasa, menswear buyer for the Japanese department store chain Takashimaya, has done just that.

At the retailer, he is responsible for “CS Case Study”, a concept that involves curated fashion spaces in Takashimaya locations across Osaka, Kyoto, Nihombashi, Yokohama, Shinjuku and Tamagawa. These locations offer “trendy global brands” like JW Anderson, Maison Margiela and Facetasm to its fashion-conscious menswear clientele.

He reveals in an interview the developments he observed during the fashion weeks in Paris, Milan and Berlin, and discusses what is currently exciting his domestic customers.

What insights did you gain from fashion weeks?

Until last year, contemporary brands were focusing on genderless styles with oversized silhouettes and a certain element of cuteness. Now, I have the impression that the genderless theme is being expressed through slim silhouettes and elegance.

Specifically, there were many styles creating an I-line silhouette with extremely long coats. Additional volume around the face and hands also contributed to a more feminine look.

Which fashion weeks did you attend?

Milan, Paris and Berlin.

This is not your first time at Berlin Fashion Week. What did you particularly enjoy this time?

The location, the staging and the brands' creations improved significantly compared to last season. Additionally, all attendees showed a great passion for fashion and formed a unique community.

Did you discover any new brands?

OBS, Sezgin, Richert Beil

Is there space for these brands in your portfolio, and if so, which will you be ordering?

I have already started buying Buzigahill. I also plan to order from Marke, a brand I have been interested in for some time, and OBS, which I saw this time and rated highly.

From left to right: Marke, OBS and Buzigahill with FW26 collections in Berlin Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

In Berlin, you mentioned that collections presented by tall models in Western countries can be more challenging for the Japanese market. Why is this?

Japanese people are said to have “baby faces”. Consequently, power-shoulder jackets and long tops are particularly unpopular, as they can quickly create a childlike impression.

What styles are currently popular with your clientele?

Brands that appeal to diverse sensibilities through fashion and have a cultural reference are popular; these include Acne Studios, Comme des Garçons and Toga. This also includes brands that offer sophisticated fashion and capture a mood moving towards elegance, while retaining culturally relatable street style elements; for example, Stone Island, Our Legacy and Tatras.

2025 was characterised by Labubus and the ongoing K-pop boom. What are Japanese consumers currently excited about?

The same trend was, of course, also observed in Japan. Fashion is becoming increasingly diverse worldwide, so I find it more and more difficult to identify a single trend.

However, a polarisation is noticeable. There are those who identify with brands that communicate passion and ideas through fashion, and those who buy based on who is wearing the clothes.

Overall, consumer sentiment in Japan seems to be recovering. Are you also noticing this among your customers?

Yes, we are.

What are your hopes for the Japanese fashion retail sector?

I believe it is important to promote fashion that combines sustainability and creativity, not only among the fashion-conscious but also among mainstream consumers.

The interview was conducted in writing.