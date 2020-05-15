Talbots donates clothing to hospital workers for COVID-19 relief

Talbots wants to show appreciation to nurses, doctors and dedicated administrators helping on the frontlines of COVID-19 relief. The womenswear retailer has announced donations of clean and comfortable clothing to numerous hospital workers.

The company has already shipped over 11,000 items from its T by Talbots athleisure collection to over 4,000 hospital workers in Massachusetts and New York City. Items donated include yoga pants, cotton tee-shirts, socks and pajamas.

"We are so very grateful for the opportunity to make an impact on the lives of these inspiring front line workers," Talbots CEO Lizanne Kindler said in a statement. "Sending Talbots donations is just a small way of saying thank you while recognizing their dedication, compassion and devotion to patients during the COVID-19 pandemic."