Talentless to launch in the UK at Flannels

Talentless, the high-end sportswear label founded by Scott Disick in 2018, is launching exclusively in the UK at Flannels later this month.

The sportswear label, known for focusing on high-quality wardrobe basics, such as jersey staples and elevated sweats, will launch with an extensive collection of 40 pieces.

The Talentless collection will be available in 20 Flannel locations and through its e-commerce from May 24.

Ben Hurren, Flannels’ head of menswear elevation, said in a statement: “We’re very excited to exclusively be launching Talentless in the UK market. The collection will offer styles which customers aren’t able to buy anywhere else in the world.

“We’ve been working with Scott and his team behind the scenes for a while now, so we’re thrilled that we are finally able to bring the brand not only online, but also in stores across the UK. Talentless is just one of the new brands launching into the business which continues to serve our contemporary offering, reflecting the new direction and strategy Flannels is pushing towards.”

Talentless will be available in-store and online at Flannels.com from May 24.